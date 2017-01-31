Spelling Bee Winners By Editor | January 31, 2017 | 0 Ethan Ellis, Gracie Lewis and Sebastian Flores were winners in the 2017 Yell County Spelling Bee. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fashion For Life January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Chili Cook Off Winners January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Dardanelle Circuit Court Pleas Given January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Hearing, Arraignment Dates Set For Wards January 16, 2017 | No Comments » One Hurt In Accident January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Car Fire On Highway 7 Residence January 16, 2017 | No Comments »