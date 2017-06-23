Bowden Pleas Guilty; Sentenced To Life Without Parole

In a special hearing on June 23rd in Dardanelle, with Judge Jerry Don Ramey presiding, James Bowden appeared incarcerated with his attorney Bill James. Bowden was sentenced to serve life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with no possibility of parole for three counts of murder (class Y felony). Bowden was also ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family in this matter in any way.

On May 11th Bowden fired the weapon that killed Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart, Rita Miller, and Cierra Miller. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Tatum said that he only agreed to recommend to the court the life sentence because the Miller and Mainhart’s family did not want to go through the long trials that would be ahead of the death penalty.