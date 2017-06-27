By Editor | June 27, 2017 | 0 JP’s introduced a resolution to the Quorum Court to ask the Arkansas Hwy Department to name a section of Hwy 27 as the “Lt. Kevin Mainhart Memorial Highway.” See this week’s edition for full article. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Mayor Releases Statement on Brearley June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Candidate Filing Begins July 5th June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Bowden Pleas Guilty; Sentenced To Life Without Parole June 23, 2017 | No Comments »