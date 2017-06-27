Mayor Releases Statement on Brearley By Editor | June 27, 2017 | 0 Dardanelle Mayor releases statement on Brearley Cemetery. Brearley Cemetery has drawn attention from family members of the deceased, along with members of the community. See this week’s issue for Mayor Carolyn McGee’s statement. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts June 27, 2017 | No Comments » June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Candidate Filing Begins July 5th June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Bowden Pleas Guilty; Sentenced To Life Without Parole June 23, 2017 | No Comments »