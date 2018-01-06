Yell County Tournament Championship Scores By Editor | January 6, 2018 | 0 Jr. Girls Dardanelle 22 Danville 43 Jr. Boys Dardanelle 39 Danville 32 Sr. Girls Dardanelle 38 Two Rivers 40 Sr. Boys Dardanelle 33 Two Rivers 34 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Yell County Tournament Scores 1/4/18 January 4, 2018 | No Comments » Yell County Tournament Scores 1/3/18 January 3, 2018 | No Comments »