Fire Danger Still High By Editor | January 25, 2018 | 0 High winds and dry conditions have Yell County in danger of another fire ban this week. For more information, look to page one of this week’s DPD. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dardanelle Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Citizens and Members January 25, 2018 | No Comments » Major Changes in 2018 Arkansas Elections January 25, 2018 | No Comments »