Yell County Quorum Court Approves Fallen Officers Memorial

In Honor Of The Late Lt. Kevin Mainhart

Lt. Junior Foster of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department presented a design to the Yell County Quorum Court on Monday night for a Fallen Officers’ Memorial with an individualized plaque in honor of the late Lt. Kevin Mainhart, who was killed in the line of duty last May.

The memorial is set to be placed in front of the new Law Enforcement Training Center in Danville (see sketch above).

For more information, including funds raised for the project, and planned events for May at the soon to be memorialized site, see pages 1 & 3 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.