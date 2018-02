Sheriff Bill Gilkey addressed the Yell County Quorum Court on Monday, February 12th, regarding plans to reduce the budget of the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center, located in Danville, which would significantly cut the cost of operating the center by cutting the JDC capacity limits in half. For information on the current and proposed budgets, as well as the consequences of closing the center completely, look to pages 1 & 3 of the DPD.