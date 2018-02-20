6 Teams From County In Regional Basketball Tournaments
(See Page 5 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch for more tournaments)
Dardanelle Regional Tournament
The Dardanelle Lady Sand Lizard Senior High basketball team will be competing in the 2018 Senior High Regional Tournament on Thursday, February 22nd at Berryville.
Teams competing in the tournament are as follows:
- Pottsville
- Huntsville
- Berryville
- Gravette
- West Fork
- Prairie Grove
- Ozark
- Dardanelle
Dardanelle Lady Lizards will be facing Berryville on Thursday.
Seeding and brackets will be posted as they become available.