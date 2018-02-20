6 Teams From County In Regional Basketball Tournaments

(See Page 5 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch for more tournaments)

Dardanelle Regional Tournament

The Dardanelle Lady Sand Lizard Senior High basketball team will be competing in the 2018 Senior High Regional Tournament on Thursday, February 22nd at Berryville.

Teams competing in the tournament are as follows:

Pottsville

Huntsville

Berryville

Gravette

West Fork

Prairie Grove

Ozark

Dardanelle

Dardanelle Lady Lizards will be facing Berryville on Thursday.

Seeding and brackets will be posted as they become available.