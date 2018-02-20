Burrows Announces For County Tax Assessor

Yell County resident, Jody Burrows, has announced that she is running for the Yell County Tax Assessor position.

For the past 23 years, she has served as Deputy Assessor, with 8 of those years being served specifically in the Dardanelle office. She brings a total of 32 years of dedicated service to Yell County.

She said she feels her years of service, knowledge of assessor duties, and loyalty to the county, make her a leading candidate for this position.

She enjoys volunteering in support of the Ruritan Scholarship dinner that benefits the high school seniors of Western Yell County. She has been volunteering with this organization for the past 20 years.

Jody has been a resident of the county for 42 years and currently resides in the Chickalah community. She has been married to Johnny Ralph Burrows for 38 years and they have two daughters, Carmen Adair, of Havana, and Rebecca Burrows, of Oklahoma.

She said she looks forward to serving as the Yell County Tax Assessor with the help of the Yell County voters.