Federal Lawsuit Against County, Danville, Sherriff, Mayor, & Others Dismissed – Spears Brothers Still Named Under Lawsuit

A federal civil lawsuit was brought up in June of 2014 against the City of Danville, Yell County, Sheriff Bill Gilkey, Former Mayor Steve Pfeifer, Chief of Police Rick Padgett, Former JDC Director Kristi Padgett, former Danville Officer Timothy Spears, and former sheriff deputy Michael Spears for the violation of civil rights and battery of a minor in the care of the JDC in March of that year. A federal judge has dismissed some parties, leaving Timothy and Michael Spears with civil charges to be tried. See page 2 of the DPD for the full story.