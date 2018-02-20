Filing Eligibility for 2018 Primary Elections
Candidates eligible to file for the 2018 Primary Election are as follows:
- School Board candidates in Danville, WYC, Two Rivers (by petition) begin filing on February 22nd.
- State constitutional office holders and some judicial offices (not any of the 15th judicial judges)
- District Offices — Prosecuting Attorney
- Representatives (all of them)
- Senators — some of them
- County Offices (These offices and the ones below have to file with their party first and then the county clerk’s office or they can file a petition with the county clerk as an Independent)
The official filing date is February 22nd to March 1st.
The exception is city candidates can file as Independents later in the year
- City Offices (all council members in second class cities and some council positions in first class and mayors)
- Constables
- Township Chairman
- Justice of the Peace (all of them) There has been requests for a list of the current county JP’s and their district numbers which are:
District 1 — Ronnie Crawford
District 2 — Greg Dixon
District 3 — Rick Padgett
District 4 — Darrell Carter
District 5 — Robert Caldwell
District 6 — Michael Taylor
District 7 — Haskel Hicks
District 8 — J. L. Martin
District 9 — Thomas Randall
District 10 — Russell Hull
District 11 — Gary Don Spencer