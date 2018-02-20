Filing Eligibility for 2018 Primary Elections

Candidates eligible to file for the 2018 Primary Election are as follows:

School Board candidates in Danville, WYC, Two Rivers (by petition) begin filing on February 22nd.

State constitutional office holders and some judicial offices (not any of the 15th judicial judges)

District Offices — Prosecuting Attorney

Representatives (all of them)

Senators — some of them

County Offices (These offices and the ones below have to file with their party first and then the county clerk’s office or they can file a petition with the county clerk as an Independent)

The official filing date is February 22nd to March 1st.

The exception is city candidates can file as Independents later in the year

City Offices (all council members in second class cities and some council positions in first class and mayors)

Constables

Township Chairman

Justice of the Peace (all of them) There has been requests for a list of the current county JP’s and their district numbers which are:



District 1 — Ronnie Crawford

District 2 — Greg Dixon

District 3 — Rick Padgett

District 4 — Darrell Carter

District 5 — Robert Caldwell

District 6 — Michael Taylor

District 7 — Haskel Hicks

District 8 — J. L. Martin

District 9 — Thomas Randall

District 10 — Russell Hull

District 11 — Gary Don Spencer