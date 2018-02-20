River Valley United Way Working to Acquire Funding for Dolly Parton Imagination Library Community Program

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) is a community-based program that provides young children with books every month until they are 5 years old. Books are paid for by local donors and home-delivered every month to the children in the registry. River Valley United Way (RVUW) adopted the DPIL to promote early childhood education in Pope County in 2014 and is in the process of doing the same in Yell County. For more information on this story, see pages 1 & 3 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch