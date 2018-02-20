Storts To Seek Office Of County Judge

Paul Storts, of near Havana, announces today his candidacy for Yell County Judge. Storts filed as a Republican and will aggressively seek election.

Paul is a husband, father, pawpaw, cattle farmer, and businessman, active member of the Yell County Cattlemen’s Association, Western Yell County Ruritan, and is a member of New Life Outreach Church of Danville.

Paul has raised his family in Yell County and is very proud to be a lifelong resident of this great county “Yell”.

“As your county judge, I will pledge to promote present and new business to create jobs, increase tax base, support schools, churches, fire departments, law enforcement and assist them in securing funds and grants in all areas possible.

“I will promote accountability and transparency in all county services and promise to improve our roads and services.

”I would like to ask each of you for your vote and support as candidate for Yell County Judge.”