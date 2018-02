Guilty Plea to 1st Degree Battery

Matt Robinson, 43, of Dardanelle, a former Yell County JP of District 10, pled guilty to first-degree battery last week in Carroll County, in Berryville, where he received a prison sentence of 16 years in the Arkansas penitentiary after intentionally hitting a police officer with his vehicle. For more information, refer to pages 1 & 5 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.