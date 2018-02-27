Lady Gators Head To State After Winning Region Tournament

The Two Rivers Lady Gators kept the gold at home last week- winning the 3A-1 Region Tournament hosted in their gym. The Lady Gators will now move on to Monticello to battle for the state title. (l to r) Kneeling: Gracie Rankin, Jaquie Thomas, Heylie Young and Ashton Lancaster. Standing: Assistant Coach Billy Briley, Paige Meredith, Karrah Hunt, Kiyah Hunt, ClaraGrace Prater, Kaitlin Hunnicutt, Somer Frost and Head Coach Jordan Riley. For more information on their region win, action photos, and the state tournament, please refer to pages 1 & 12 of the Yell County Record. (Record Photo by Danny Owens)