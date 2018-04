Kappa Kappa Iota, Nu Chapter gave a donation towards the start up of Dolly Parton Imagination Library during their March meeting. (l to r) Susan Peterson, KKI Epsilon State Secretary; Debbie Witt, KKI Epsilon State President; Debbie Murphy, RVUW Dolly Parton Imagination Library volunteer; Haley Murray, River Valley United Way Board Member & Vice President of Campaign Chair; and Janet Cheatham, KKI Nu Chapter President.