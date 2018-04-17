Jazz Festival This Weekend

The Dardanelle High School Scarlet Regiment is hosting the third annual Jazz Festival starting this Friday at 6 pm and ending Saturday evening. College and high school jazz bands from all over will attend to perform on Front Street at the gazebo. The Dardanelle After-Prom will be with the Jazz Festival to run the concession stand and also will have a meal of smoked chicken breast and a hamburger/hotdog combo meal.

For more information on this event contact Clay Hooten at 479-229-4655