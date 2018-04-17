Yell Fest To Begin May 11th

Yell Fest will be shaking things up a bit on the weekend of May 11th. Arkansas based vendor Johnson’s Rides and Concessions will be providing carnival equipment and rides for the first time this year. A new Civil War Reenactment will be featured on Sunday of the festival, as well as a variety of arts and crafts booths, political speakers, local vendors, and local foods. For more information on the festival, events featured, and ticket prices/armband nights, refer to pages 1 & 3 of the Yell County Record.