Unofficial Results From May 22, 2018 Primary Election

Republican Races
US Congress District 04
- Bruce Westerman – total votes 726
- Randy Caldwell – total votes 233
Governor
- Asa Hutchinson – total votes 436
- Jan Morgan – total votes 533
Secretary of State
- Trevor Drown – total votes 619
- John Thurston – total votes 324
Constable Dardanelle Outside
- Clay Lewallen – total votes 91
- Ed Vestal – total votes 131
Constable Ferguson
- Kenneth Jackson – total votes 43
- Joshua C Wallace – total votes 21
Democratic Races
Governor
- Jared K Henderson – total votes 635
- Leticia Sanders – total votes 230
Yell County Tax Assessor