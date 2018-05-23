Unofficial Results From May 22, 2018 Primary Election

Republican Races

US Congress District 04

  1. Bruce Westerman – total votes 726
  2. Randy Caldwell – total votes 233

Governor

  1. Asa Hutchinson – total votes 436
  2. Jan Morgan – total votes 533

Secretary of State

  1. Trevor Drown  – total votes 619
  2. John Thurston – total votes 324

Constable Dardanelle Outside

  1. Clay Lewallen – total votes 91
  2. Ed Vestal – total votes 131

Constable Ferguson

  1. Kenneth Jackson – total votes 43
  2. Joshua C Wallace – total votes 21

Democratic Races

Governor

  1. Jared K Henderson – total votes 635
  2. Leticia Sanders – total votes 230

Yell County Tax Assessor

