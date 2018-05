Mike and Judy Dixon, of Ola, were chosen as the 2017 Yell County Farm Family of the Year. They were honored at the 2018 Danville Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet that was held on May 24th. Shown is Rashad Woods (right), representing the Dardanelle Post Dispatch and Yell County Record, as he presents an award to the Dixon Family on behalf of the two county newspapers.

