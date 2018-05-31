Farmers Market To Hold Kid’s Chalk Fest

The Dardanelle Farmers Market will be hosting a kid’s event called Chalk Fest on Saturday, June 2, at the Gazebo on Front Street in Dardanelle from 8 am to noon.

There will be intereactive chalk murals and chalk art, a kids drawing area for children to create their own art, snow cones, outdoor games, face painting, and a hopscotch competition. There will be a professional photographer set up to take summer photos in the alley as well.

For more information, including booths available, see page 4 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.