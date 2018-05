Dispatch Photo by Audrey Zane Barnett

John Phillips, member of the Yell County Historical Association, presented his research on the old Nebo Lumber Company on North Front Street in Dardanelle. He showed the people present at the May meeting a slideshow of pictures, both old and new of the lumber company site that is now in ruins. See article pages 1 & 4 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.