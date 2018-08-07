Announces For Mayor By Editor | August 7, 2018 | 0 Montie Sims announced his candidacy for Mayor of Dardanelle in the November General Election. For more, see pages 1 and 2 of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch. Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Welcome Back Dardanelle Teachers August 7, 2018 | No Comments » Large Drug Bust in Dardanelle August 7, 2018 | No Comments » Chicken Fry On Mt. Nebo Saturday August 7, 2018 | No Comments »