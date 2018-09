The Miss Mt. Nebo pageant will be held on Saturday evening, September 22, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Dardanelle Community Center. Women are encouraged to join this pageant; age ranges are from new born (0 to 18 months) to Adult (18+).

For more information on the pageant and how to sign up, see this weeks edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.