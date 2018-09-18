In a ceremony at the Yell County Quorum Court meeting on Sept. 10, 2018, Yell County was officially declared a “Purple Heart County” by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Three members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart from Ft. Smith (see photo) attended and presented Judge Mark Thone with a plaque in honor of the proclamation. They are as followed (l to r) Judge Thone, Jim Frye, Carden Ferguson and Wayne Ireland.

For more information about this proclamation, see this weeks edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.