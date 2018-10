The Yell County Quorum Court EMS committee is in the process of compiling qualifications to submit to outside county EMS vendors to take over the operation of the Yell County EMS. They are working on what is called “Request For Qualifications”, and should have wrap up the process in their meeting on October 2. For more information on the finalization of Bid specifics, see this weeks edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.