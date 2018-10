The City of Dardanelle will be participating in the 2nd Annual U-DUMP-IT on Oct. 4 and 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. U-DUMP-IT is a city wide clean-up free of charge for Dardanelle. For more on what this is and how to be a part of it, see this weeks edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.