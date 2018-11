Carolyn McGee, Mayor of Dardanelle, announced that on Thursday, October 25, 2018, the Dardanelle City Council, in a special called meeting, passed two ordinances to facilitate several improvements to the Dardanelle Sewer System. By doing this, they passed a $4.24 million bond issue. To learn more about the four million dollar bond, see this weeks edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch.