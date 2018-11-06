Unofficial Election Results For Yell County, Arkansas

County Judge

Paul Storts 2589

Judge Mark Thone 2723

Tax Assessor

Bonita Ramey 1376

Sherry Hicks 2128

Jody Burrows 1806

Justice of Peace #10

Russell Hull 214

Benny Robinson 236

Justice of Peace #11

Gary Spencer 194

Jeff Montgomery 257

City of Belleville

Mayor

Boyce Page 42

Steven Baxter 79

Alderman

Ward 1, Position 1

Krista Tate 66

Ward 1, Position 1

Stacy Gillespie 54

Ward 1, Position 2

Bradley Bland 85

Ward 1, Position 2

David Taylor 34

Ward 2 , Position 1

Bill Lipe 46

Ward 2 , Position 1

Billy Alvey 74

Ward 2 , Position 2

Chris Carson 67

Ward 2 , Position 2

Jesus Flores 54

City Of Ola

Alderman

Ward 2, Position 1

Jimmy Pitts 81

Ward 2, Position 1

Cynthia Raney 104

City of Havana

Mayor

Rick Bryant 45

Mary Countryman 28

City of Dardanelle

Mayor

Jimmy Witt 508

Montie Sims 293

Tony Lamb 36

US Congress District 04

Rep.Westerman 3977

Hayden Shamel 1174

Tom Canada 133

Governor

Mark West 220

Jared Henderson 1100

Gov. Hutchinson 3991

Auditor of State

Andrea Lea 4347

David Dinwiddie 886

State Representative

District 21

Stele James 80

Marcus Richman 180

State Representative

District 73

Dana Bonham 1263

Rep. Mary Bentley 3783

Western Yell

School District

For Tax ———- 329

Against Tax —– 422

For School Board

David Marshal — 89

Linda Taylor —–41

ISSUE NO. 2

An Constitutional amendment adding as a qualification to Vote that a Voter present certain valid photographic identification when casting a ballot in person or casting an absentee ballot

For Issue No 2 ——- 4546

Against Issue No 2 — 723

ISSUE NO. 4

An amendment to require four licenses to be issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, one each in Crittenden (To Southland racing Corporation), Garland (To Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope and Jefferson Counties.

For Issue No 4 ——- 2689

Against Issue No 4 — 2586

ISSUE NO. 5

An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage

For Issue No 5 ——- 3353

Against Issue No 5 — 1952