Election Results
Unofficial Election Results For Yell County, Arkansas
County Judge
Paul Storts 2589
Judge Mark Thone 2723
Tax Assessor
Bonita Ramey 1376
Sherry Hicks 2128
Jody Burrows 1806
Justice of Peace #10
Russell Hull 214
Benny Robinson 236
Justice of Peace #11
Gary Spencer 194
Jeff Montgomery 257
City of Belleville
Mayor
Boyce Page 42
Steven Baxter 79
Alderman
Ward 1, Position 1
Krista Tate 66
Ward 1, Position 1
Stacy Gillespie 54
Ward 1, Position 2
Bradley Bland 85
Ward 1, Position 2
David Taylor 34
Ward 2 , Position 1
Bill Lipe 46
Ward 2 , Position 1
Billy Alvey 74
Ward 2 , Position 2
Chris Carson 67
Ward 2 , Position 2
Jesus Flores 54
City Of Ola
Alderman
Ward 2, Position 1
Jimmy Pitts 81
Ward 2, Position 1
Cynthia Raney 104
City of Havana
Mayor
Rick Bryant 45
Mary Countryman 28
City of Dardanelle
Mayor
Jimmy Witt 508
Montie Sims 293
Tony Lamb 36
US Congress District 04
Rep.Westerman 3977
Hayden Shamel 1174
Tom Canada 133
Governor
Mark West 220
Jared Henderson 1100
Gov. Hutchinson 3991
Auditor of State
Andrea Lea 4347
David Dinwiddie 886
State Representative
District 21
Stele James 80
Marcus Richman 180
State Representative
District 73
Dana Bonham 1263
Rep. Mary Bentley 3783
Western Yell
School District
For Tax ———- 329
Against Tax —– 422
For School Board
David Marshal — 89
Linda Taylor —–41
ISSUE NO. 2
An Constitutional amendment adding as a qualification to Vote that a Voter present certain valid photographic identification when casting a ballot in person or casting an absentee ballot
For Issue No 2 ——- 4546
Against Issue No 2 — 723
ISSUE NO. 4
An amendment to require four licenses to be issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, one each in Crittenden (To Southland racing Corporation), Garland (To Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope and Jefferson Counties.
For Issue No 4 ——- 2689
Against Issue No 4 — 2586
ISSUE NO. 5
An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage
For Issue No 5 ——- 3353
Against Issue No 5 — 1952