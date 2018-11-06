Election Results

| | 0

Unofficial Election Results For Yell County, Arkansas

County Judge

Paul Storts               2589

Judge Mark Thone  2723

 

Tax Assessor

Bonita Ramey        1376

Sherry Hicks          2128

Jody Burrows         1806

 

Justice of Peace #10

Russell Hull           214

Benny Robinson     236

 

Justice of Peace #11

Gary Spencer         194

Jeff Montgomery   257

 

City of Belleville

 

   Mayor

Boyce Page            42

Steven Baxter           79

 

     Alderman

 

Ward 1, Position 1

Krista Tate           66

Ward 1, Position 1

Stacy Gillespie     54

 

Ward 1, Position 2

Bradley Bland    85

Ward 1, Position 2

David Taylor      34

 

Ward 2 , Position 1

Bill Lipe            46

Ward 2 , Position 1

Billy Alvey        74

 

Ward 2 , Position 2

Chris Carson      67

 Ward 2 , Position 2

Jesus Flores       54

 

City Of Ola

 

    Alderman

Ward 2, Position 1

Jimmy Pitts      81

 Ward 2, Position 1

Cynthia Raney 104

 

City of Havana

 

     Mayor

Rick Bryant        45

Mary Countryman 28

 

     City of Dardanelle

 

     Mayor

Jimmy Witt              508

Montie Sims            293

Tony Lamb              36

 

   US Congress District 04

Rep.Westerman      3977

Hayden Shamel      1174

Tom Canada           133

 

Governor

Mark West              220

Jared Henderson    1100

Gov. Hutchinson    3991

 

Auditor of State

Andrea Lea             4347

David Dinwiddie       886

 

State Representative

          District 21

Stele James             80

Marcus Richman      180

 

State Representative

District 73

Dana Bonham        1263

Rep. Mary Bentley 3783

 

Western Yell

School District

For Tax ———-  329

Against Tax —–  422

 

For School Board

David Marshal — 89

Linda Taylor —–41

 

ISSUE NO. 2

 

An Constitutional amendment adding as a qualification to Vote that a Voter present certain valid photographic identification when casting a ballot in person or casting an absentee ballot

 

For Issue No 2 ——- 4546

Against Issue No 2 —   723

 

ISSUE NO. 4

 

An amendment to require four licenses to be issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, one each in Crittenden (To Southland racing Corporation), Garland (To Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope and Jefferson Counties.

 

For Issue No 4 ——- 2689

Against Issue No 4 — 2586

 

ISSUE NO. 5

 

An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage

 

For Issue No 5 ——- 3353

Against Issue No 5 — 1952

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment