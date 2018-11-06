Program Error Affects 96 Voters By Editor | November 6, 2018 | 0 Sharon Barnett, Yell County Clerk, said a program error occurred in Early Voting at the Dardanelle Voting Center that effected the Centerville Voters. For more information see this week’s edition of the Dardanelle Post Dispatch. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Election Results November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Violated Home Arrest November 6, 2018 | No Comments »