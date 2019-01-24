New Chief Begins Department Changes By Editor | January 24, 2019 | 0 Wilson Short begins his career as an officer at the age of 19 at the Pope County Sheriff’s office and is now the Chief of Police at Dardanelle. See this week’s issue for the full story. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dardanelle Teacher Preliminary Hearing On Sexual Assault 1/28 January 24, 2019 | No Comments » Yell County Mounted Patrol, Sheriff, Judge January 24, 2019 | No Comments » Band In Concert In Chicago January 24, 2019 | No Comments » EMS Update January 24, 2019 | No Comments » DAR Scholarship Given January 24, 2019 | No Comments »