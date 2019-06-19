County Judge Instrumental In River Flood Response By Editor | June 19, 2019 | 0 Yell County Judge Mark Thone Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Farmers Market In Dardanelle June 19, 2019 | No Comments » Flood Fest This Saturday In Dardanelle June 19, 2019 | No Comments » YELL FEST CANCELLED BY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE June 19, 2019 | No Comments » 2019 Yell County Farm Family June 19, 2019 | No Comments »