Unofficial Election Results

Unofficial Election Results

 Dardanelle Post Dispatch

 For President

*Joseph R. Biden     1275

*Donald Trump        5205

  1. S. Senate

*Ricky Harrington    1316

*Sen. Tom Cotton     5339

  1. S. Congress

*William Hanson      1199

*Rep. Westerman       5208

*Frank Gilbert            210

State District Court

District 12

Yell County

*  Dale Lipsmeyer  3158

*   Brian Mueller    3235

Conway County

*  Dale Lipsmeyer   6128

*   Brian Mueller     2336

Logan County

*  Dale Lipsmeyer   2093

*  Brian Mueller     5955

Total State District Court

*  Lipsmeyer         11,379

*   Mueller            11,526

(Mueller unofficial winner)

JP District 4

*Darrell Carter    239

*Mark Byrd         522

JP District 7

*Thomas Berryhill       737

*Sam Moore     197

JP District 10

*Benny Robinson      224

*Russell Hull      296     Winner

*Chris Casey     29

City Of Ola

Alderman

 Ward 2, Position 1  

*Cindy Raney (I)        177

*Jimmy Pitts (D)         95

Ward 2 , Position 2

*Ron Osterhout,Sr(I)  123

*Michelle Brothers I)  145

Ward 3, Position 1

*Betty   Phipps (I)  154

*Steve Bales (D)   116

Ward 3, Position 2

*Shawn Baskin (I)    157

*Kimberly Smith (I)   108

City of Havana

Alderman

Ward 1, Position 1

*Tommy Greenfield    43

*Mary Countryman       39

Ward 2, Position 2

*Ryan Dawson (I)            42

*Tom Ernst (I)         38

City of Danville

Alderman

Ward 1, Position 2

*Carroll Ramey (D)       160

*Brad Reddin (I)         189

Western Yell School

WYC School Board

*Travis Brock (I)        92

*Doyle Buckman (I)   101

ISSUES

Issue No 1

For            3390

Against      3231

Issue No 2

 For            3417

Against     3128

Issue No 3

For          2716

Against   3724

Issue No 6

For          3311

Against   2984

 

 

