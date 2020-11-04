Unofficial Election Results
Dardanelle Post Dispatch
For President
*Joseph R. Biden 1275
*Donald Trump 5205
- S. Senate
*Ricky Harrington 1316
*Sen. Tom Cotton 5339
- S. Congress
*William Hanson 1199
*Rep. Westerman 5208
*Frank Gilbert 210
State District Court
District 12
Yell County
* Dale Lipsmeyer 3158
* Brian Mueller 3235
Conway County
* Dale Lipsmeyer 6128
* Brian Mueller 2336
Logan County
* Dale Lipsmeyer 2093
* Brian Mueller 5955
Total State District Court
* Lipsmeyer 11,379
* Mueller 11,526
(Mueller unofficial winner)
JP District 4
*Darrell Carter 239
*Mark Byrd 522
JP District 7
*Thomas Berryhill 737
*Sam Moore 197
JP District 10
*Benny Robinson 224
*Russell Hull 296 Winner
*Chris Casey 29
City Of Ola
Alderman
Ward 2, Position 1
*Cindy Raney (I) 177
*Jimmy Pitts (D) 95
Ward 2 , Position 2
*Ron Osterhout,Sr(I) 123
*Michelle Brothers I) 145
Ward 3, Position 1
*Betty Phipps (I) 154
*Steve Bales (D) 116
Ward 3, Position 2
*Shawn Baskin (I) 157
*Kimberly Smith (I) 108
City of Havana
Alderman
Ward 1, Position 1
*Tommy Greenfield 43
*Mary Countryman 39
Ward 2, Position 2
*Ryan Dawson (I) 42
*Tom Ernst (I) 38
City of Danville
Alderman
Ward 1, Position 2
*Carroll Ramey (D) 160
*Brad Reddin (I) 189
Western Yell School
WYC School Board
*Travis Brock (I) 92
*Doyle Buckman (I) 101
ISSUES
Issue No 1
For 3390
Against 3231
Issue No 2
For 3417
Against 3128
Issue No 3
For 2716
Against 3724
Issue No 6
For 3311
Against 2984