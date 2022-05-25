Unofficial Election Results
County Sheriff
John Foster 1031
Scott Moore 578
Nick Gault 1795
County Treasurer
Jesse Keeling 1180 Debra Craig 2133
County Judge
Jeff Gilkey 2346
Paul Storts 1043
County Clerk
Anna Ward 1724
Cheryl Brannon 1578
County Collector
Christy Davis 1806
Sonda Crabtree 1568
JP District 4
Norman Jones 124
Steven Payton 166
Brian Jackson 82
David Tucker 56
JP District 6
Burchie Lewis Jr 99
Mike Taylor 201
JP District 7
Haskell Hicks 146
Tom Berryhill 128
James Brown 145
JP District 9
Ryan Millsap 62
Thomas Randall 59
JP District 10
Tony Sigle 99
Russell Hull 86
Mark Byrd, Jr. 38
JP District 11
Jeff Montgomery 217
James Westlake 129
Dardanelle Constable
Ed Vestal 444
Clay Lewallen 202
State Representative Dist. 52
Greg Bland 980
Marcus Richmond 781
Mike Jones 932
State Representative 54
Rose Royland 122
Mary Bentley 540
State Senate District 25
(City of Dardanelle)
Breanne Davis 244
Rick Harrell 89
Attorney General
Leon Jones, Jr. 527
Tim Griffin 2715
Governor
Francis Washburn (R) 498
Sarah Sanders (R) 2872
Supha Mays (D) 12
Anthony Bland (D) 42
James Russell (D) 18
Jay Martin (D) 18
Chris Jones (D) 100
Lt. Governor
Joseph Wood 225
Leslie Rutledge 2038
Chris Bequette 214
Greg Bledsoe 333
Jason Rapert 340
Doyle Webb 160
State Treasurer
Rep. Mark Lowery 2603
Sen Mathew Pitch 513
Secretary of State
Anna Gorman (D) 113
Josh Price (D) 74
John Thurston (R) 2437
Eddie Williams (R) 736
U. S. Senate
Jan Morgan (R) 708
John Boozman (R) 1962
Jake Beqauette (R) 630
Heath Loftis (R) 79
Natalie James (D) 79
Dan Whitfield (D) 62
Jack Foster (D) 53