 Skip to content

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

| |

Unofficial Election Results

 

Yell County — November 8, 2022

 

 *Projected Winner                      

 

 

State Representative

 

Rep Richmond*     2705

John  Catlett          1414

 

Yell County Sheriff

 

Nick Gault              3801

Gary Morrison       1445

 

 Justice of the Peace

 

Brent Montgomery 500

Ronny Crawford     233

 

City of Danville

 

          Mayor

Phil Moudy          145

Bill Gilkey            147

 

City Of Ola

 

 Mayor

Jeff Black          109

Keith Lewis       62

   

City of Havana

 

  Mayor

Walter Gorman           43

Mary Countryman     27

 

 City Of Plainview

 

Mayor

Vicki Buckman         59

Billy Lacy                 15           

Caleb Lisenbey        73

(Runoff between

Buckman and Lisenbey)

 

    Alderman

 

Ward 2, Position 1

Loyd Miller             91

Barbara Tippy        53

 

 WYC School Board

 

Zone 1

Carmen Adair       122

Christy Gorman-Over   34

 

 

 

ISSUE NO. 1

 

For Issue No 1 ——- 1946

Against Issue No 1    3068

(Legislative could call a Special Session if passes)

 

FAILED STATEWIDE

 

 

ISSUE NO. 2

 

 For Issue No 2  —– 2057

Against Issue No 2    3009

(Would take a higher majority statewide vote to pass a Constitutional Amendment)

 

FAILED STATEWIDE

 

 

ISSUE NO. 3

 

For Issue No 3 ——- 2460

Against Issue No 3 — 2636

Would prevent the government from changing a person’s religious freedom if passed

 

FAILED STATEWIDE

 

 

ISSUE NO. 4

 

For Issue No 4 ——- 1938

Against Issue No 4 — 3309

Would make Marijuana legal for all Adults statewide if passed

 

FAILED STATEWIDE

 

U S Senate

 

Natalle James——– 836

John Boozman*—– 4249

Kenneth Cates —–   161

 

U S Congress

 

Gregory Maxwell — 148

Bruce Westerman* – 4297

John White ———   789

 

 

Attorney General

 

Tim   Griffin*——– 4368

Jesse Gibson ——–  869

 

Auditor Of State

 

Dennis Milligan*—- 4268

Arnold-Johnson  —– 775

Simeon Snow ——-  156

 

 Commissioner

Of State Land

 

Goldi Gaines ——— 885

Tommy Land*——-  4314

 

 

Governor

 

Chris Jones ——— 1022

Ricky  Harrington   95

Sarah            Sanders*—- 4157

 

Lt. Governor

 

Frank Gilbert —–     165

Kelly Krout     875    Leslie Rutledge*— 4202

 

Secretary of State

 

Anna Gorman ——

John Thurston*—-

(Votes Not Available)

 

State Treasurer

 

Paul Whitaker ——

Mark Lowery* —–

(Votes Not Available)

 

Ark Supreme Court

 

Robin Wynne*—— 2373

Chris Carnahan —   1784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment