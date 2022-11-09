UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS
Unofficial Election Results
Yell County — November 8, 2022
*Projected Winner
State Representative
Rep Richmond* 2705
John Catlett 1414
Yell County Sheriff
Nick Gault 3801
Gary Morrison 1445
Justice of the Peace
Brent Montgomery 500
Ronny Crawford 233
City of Danville
Mayor
Phil Moudy 145
Bill Gilkey 147
City Of Ola
Mayor
Jeff Black 109
Keith Lewis 62
City of Havana
Mayor
Walter Gorman 43
Mary Countryman 27
City Of Plainview
Mayor
Vicki Buckman 59
Billy Lacy 15
Caleb Lisenbey 73
(Runoff between
Buckman and Lisenbey)
Alderman
Ward 2, Position 1
Loyd Miller 91
Barbara Tippy 53
WYC School Board
Zone 1
Carmen Adair 122
Christy Gorman-Over 34
ISSUE NO. 1
For Issue No 1 ——- 1946
Against Issue No 1 3068
(Legislative could call a Special Session if passes)
FAILED STATEWIDE
ISSUE NO. 2
For Issue No 2 —– 2057
Against Issue No 2 3009
(Would take a higher majority statewide vote to pass a Constitutional Amendment)
FAILED STATEWIDE
ISSUE NO. 3
For Issue No 3 ——- 2460
Against Issue No 3 — 2636
Would prevent the government from changing a person’s religious freedom if passed
FAILED STATEWIDE
ISSUE NO. 4
For Issue No 4 ——- 1938
Against Issue No 4 — 3309
Would make Marijuana legal for all Adults statewide if passed
FAILED STATEWIDE
U S Senate
Natalle James——– 836
John Boozman*—– 4249
Kenneth Cates —– 161
U S Congress
Gregory Maxwell — 148
Bruce Westerman* – 4297
John White ——— 789
Attorney General
Tim Griffin*——– 4368
Jesse Gibson ——– 869
Auditor Of State
Dennis Milligan*—- 4268
Arnold-Johnson —– 775
Simeon Snow ——- 156
Commissioner
Of State Land
Goldi Gaines ——— 885
Tommy Land*——- 4314
Governor
Chris Jones ——— 1022
Ricky Harrington 95
Sarah Sanders*—- 4157
Lt. Governor
Frank Gilbert —– 165
Kelly Krout 875 Leslie Rutledge*— 4202
Secretary of State
Anna Gorman ——
John Thurston*—-
(Votes Not Available)
State Treasurer
Paul Whitaker ——
Mark Lowery* —–
(Votes Not Available)
Ark Supreme Court
Robin Wynne*—— 2373
Chris Carnahan — 1784